Peterborough United Women improved, but they were still beaten in the National League, plus the FA Cup draw
Peterborough United Women suffered a second successive home defeat yesterday (October 3), but there was at least some positives to take from their latest National Midlands Division game against promotion contenders Boldmere St Michaels.
Indeed Posh appeared to shrug off the disappointment of an 8-0 reverse against leaders Lincoln City in their previous outing at the idverde Training Ground by taking a 2-1 lead into the interval yesterday.
But they couldn’t hold on as the slick second-placed side scored four unanswered goals after the break to seal a 5-2 win.
Posh are now ninth in a 13-team division from which four will be relegated.
Jess Driscoll powered home a header from Hannah Hipwell’s corner to give Posh a seventh minute lead and, although the visitors equalised four minutes later, Posh were back in front 10 minutes before the break when top-scorer Keir Perkins slotted home expertly after a Cassie Steward free-kick landed at her feet.
But Boldmere were level again three minutes after the re-start and turned on the style for the remainder of the game to complete a comfortable victory in front of a crowd of 88.
Posh: Powell (Cooper, 61 min), Copeland (Stevenson, 70 min), Copson, Connor, Santiago (Breakwell, 68 min), Steward, McConville, Driscoll, Parrett (Borque, 30 min) (Marson, 59 min), Perkins, Hipwell.
**Posh have been drawn away to lower level Dronfield in the third qualifying round of the FA Womens Cup. The tie will be played on October 24.