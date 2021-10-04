Peterborough United Women improved, but they were still beaten in the National League, plus the FA Cup draw

Jess Driscoll scored for Posh Women against Boldmere St Michael.

Indeed Posh appeared to shrug off the disappointment of an 8-0 reverse against leaders Lincoln City in their previous outing at the idverde Training Ground by taking a 2-1 lead into the interval yesterday.

But they couldn’t hold on as the slick second-placed side scored four unanswered goals after the break to seal a 5-2 win.

Posh are now ninth in a 13-team division from which four will be relegated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keir Perkins scored for Posh Women against Boldmere St Michael.

Jess Driscoll powered home a header from Hannah Hipwell’s corner to give Posh a seventh minute lead and, although the visitors equalised four minutes later, Posh were back in front 10 minutes before the break when top-scorer Keir Perkins slotted home expertly after a Cassie Steward free-kick landed at her feet.

But Boldmere were level again three minutes after the re-start and turned on the style for the remainder of the game to complete a comfortable victory in front of a crowd of 88.

Posh: Powell (Cooper, 61 min), Copeland (Stevenson, 70 min), Copson, Connor, Santiago (Breakwell, 68 min), Steward, McConville, Driscoll, Parrett (Borque, 30 min) (Marson, 59 min), Perkins, Hipwell.