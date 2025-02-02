Posh Women celebrate Poppie Brown's goal against Notts County. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough United Women are on top of Midlands Division One of the National League after a 3-0 win over Notts County at Bourne Town FC on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That win, secured by three goals in the final 20 minutes, coupled with a shock defeat for Northampton Town at Barnsley, enabled Posh to move to the summit. It’s unlikely to be a long stay given the games in hand for Cobblers and title favourites Loughborough Lightning, but 12 wins in 16 outings is a fine effort.

Posh were dominant throughout against County with Tara Kirk going close to scoring on three occasions in the first-half, while Keir Perkins and Niamh Reynolds also threatened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pattern continued in the second-half with Megan Lawlor smacking a shot against the crossbar after a superb touch from the visiting goalkeeper on 70 minutes, but three minutes later the opening goal did arrive. Hayley James was the provider with a pass that was crashed into the top corner by Poppie Brown. Substitute Brown had been on the pitch for just 60 seconds.

Five minutes later Evie Driscoll-King struck from the edge of the penalty area and two minutes from time Kayleigh Hines completed the scoring after good work from Ella Bale and Marthina Aguirre.

Posh are next in league action at Loughborough Lightning on Thursday, February 13 at Holywell Sports Complex. Loughborough also tackle Cobblers in a big game next Sunday.

Posh: Corry, Connor (sub Sharpe, 69 mins), Driscoll-King, James, Hines, Reynolds, Lawlor, Bennett (sub Bale, 58 mins), Kirk (sub Brown, 72 mins), Perkins (sub Wilshaw, 58 mins), Middleton (sub Aguirre, 72 mins).