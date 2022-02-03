Peterborough United Women have appointed a new manager

Lawlor, a former Posh youth team player who still plays competitively for Peterborough Sports FC, has overseen back-to-back National Division One Midlands wins which have lifted Posh six points clear of the relegation zone while acting as interim boss.

Lawlor said: “I’m delighted. I just want to keep making strides forward, maintain the winning run and keep pushing this team as far as it can go. Hopefully in the coming months or so, we will take them to a place everyone is happy with.”