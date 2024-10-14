Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough United have been handed a tough draw in the first round proper of the Women’s FA Cup.

Posh will host higher level Billericay Town on Sunday, November 3. Billericay play in the National League Southern Premier Division, one rung above Posh who currently lead Midlands Division One. The Essex side are currently fifth.

Posh breezed into the first round with a 5-0 win over lower level Burton Albion at Deeping Rangers FC on Sunday.

Posh were 4-0 up at the break before substitute Tara Kirk completed the scoring after the break on her return from injury. Katie Middleton scored twice with Ella-Mai Bale and Evie Driscoll-King also on target in the first-half.

Posh Women celebrate an FA Cup goal against Burton. Photo Darren Wiles

Posh are still unbeaten in all competitions this season, but that record will be put to the test next Sunday when they visit Nottingham Forest in a National League Cup tie. Forest are currently top of the Northern Premier Division, one division above Posh.

Posh dominated Burton from the kick-off, but some excellent goalkeeping kept them at bay until the 22nd minute when Middleton converted a precise cross from Niamh Reynolds. Lauren Wilshaw and Bale had come close to scoring before Middleton struck. Minutes later, local girl Bale claimed her first senior goal for the club by heading home from Wilshaw’s corner.

Posh soon made it three on 32 minutes, with Driscoll-King finishing off after a goalmouth scramble and it was 4-0 when Middleton headed a cross from captain Keir Perkins home at the back post. Wilshaw was twice denied by the visiting goalkeeper in a one-sided first-half.

The one-way traffic continued in the second-half with Bennett, Kirk and Pippa Brown going close to extending the lead before Kirk struck in the final moments after another goalmouth scramble.

Posh have a debut to full-back Hayley James who moved to the club from Nottingham 48 hours before the FA Cup tie.

Posh: Corry, Connor, Dawbarn (sub Sharpe 46 mins), Driscoll-King (sub Osker 46 mins), Middleton, Perkins (sub Pim 60 mins), Reynolds, Wilshaw, Bale (sub Kirk 60 mins), James (sub Brown 60 mins), Bennett.