Keir Perkins and Meghan Lawlor celebrate a goal for Posh Women against Solihull Moors. Photo Darren Wiles

Niamh Reynolds and Renai Bennett both scored twice as Peterborough United Women beat Solihull Moors 5-0 in a National Midlands Division One game at the Abbey Lawn on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Captain Keir Perkins also hit the target as Posh moved up to second place with four games still to play. They are level on points with Loughborough Lightning, but the unbeaten leaders have three games in hand and look set to win the title after a 4-0 thumping of rivals Northampton Town on Sunday.

Posh dominated the next-to-bottom visitors with Tara Kirk rattling the crossbar in the eighth minute before Bennett headed home from a free-kick to give her side a 13th-minute lead. It was 2-0 five minutes later when good work from Edyn Osker and Lauren Wilshaw gave Reynolds the opportunity to claim her first goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirk and Perkins went close to scoring before the break before Kirk was pulled down in the penalty area 10 minutes after the re-start enabling Bennett to make it 3-0 from the penalty spot.

Posh unloaded their substitutes’ bench and two replacements, Ella Bale and Emily Meli, forced saves from the visiting 'keeper. Posh sealed the final scoreline their dominance demanded as Reynolds curled home from 20 yards and Perkins netted from considerably closer after Emily Sharpe’s header travelled slowly towards the goal-line.

Posh are next in National League action on March 9 when they travel to Sutton Coldfield.

Posh: Corry, Connor (sub Bale, 62 mins), James (sub Meli, 62 mins), Osker, Hines (sub Brown, 13 mins), Lawlor, Reynolds, Perkins, Kirk (sub Sharpe, 62 mins), Bennett, Wilshaw (sub Driscoll-King, 62 mins).