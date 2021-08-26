Peterborough United Women beaten in the National League despite a rousing finale

Hannah Pendred in action for Posh Women against Holwell Sports. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh were beaten 1-0 at the idverde Training Ground by a tough Holwell Sports outfit in front of over 100 spectators.

Holwell edged the first-half and took the lead 10 minutes before the break, but they had to withstand heavy pressure in the closing stages to protect their lead.

Jess Driscoll, Keir Perkins and Cassie Steward all came close to equalising and Perkins also sent a last-gasp shot just wide.

Piper O'Neill in action for Posh Women against Holwell Sports. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The visitors always looked dangerous on the break, but Posh goalkeeper Katie Cooper enjoyed a fine game.

Posh boss Chloe Brown said: “In this league if you sit off the opposition and let them play their football you will probably lose. We were rushed and panicked in the first half, but we were much better in the second-half and kept going until the end which was pleasing. I can’t complain about the attitude.”

Posh: Cooper, Connor (O’Neill 45), Copeland, Steward, McConville, Perkins ©, Pendred, Stevenson, Driscoll (Borque 72), Marson, Breakwell. Subs Not Used: Parrett, Makanjuola.