Peterborough United Women beaten at Oxford after losing goalkeeper to injury
The hosts play one National League division above Posh, but there was little between the sides in a competitive contest.
Oxford, who are now a full-time women’s club, opened the scoring on 18 minutes and added a second goal after the break, and after injured Posh goalkeeper Neive Corry had been replaced between the sticks by defender Evie Driscoll-King.
Driscoll-King made a couple of decent saves as Oxford sought a third goal, while Lauren Wilshaw and Niamh Reynolds came close to pulling a goal back for Posh.
Renai Bennett came closest to scoring for Posh in the first-half, but her shot from a decent position in the penalty area was well blocked by a home defender.
Posh manager Jake Poole utilised his entire squad including latest signing Courtney Clarke as preparations continued for the start of the National Midlands Division One season on Sunday, August 17.
Posh take on higher level opposition in a friendly again next Sunday (July 27) when visiting Derby County.
Posh (first half): Corry, Pitt, Connor, Osker, James, Driscoll-King, Hines, Clarke, Stanford, Bennett, Rousseau.
Posh (second half): Driscoll-King, Sharpe, James, Osker, Connor, Mears, Hines, Wilshaw, Meli, Reynolds, Kirk. Subs used: Perkins, Brown.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.