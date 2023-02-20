Peterborough United Women beat Northampton Town to reach their third successive Northants County Cup Final
Peterborough United Women avenged last season’s Northants County Cup Final defeat at the hands of Northampton Town in fine style on Sunday.
Posh eased to a 3-0 semi-final win at the home of the Cobblers to continue their outstanding recent form in all competitions. Posh have now won five games in a row.
Goals from Jess Evans, Keir Perkins and Jess Driscoll booked Posh’s place in the Northants Final for the third season in a row. They will play Northampton Town’s Development squad in the final.
Evans struck from a fifth-minute Rachel Lawrence corner before Driscoll polished off a delicious cross from Perkins for 2-0 early in the second half.
Perkins netted her inevitable goal from distance in the closing stages after a long spell of pressure against their National Midlands Division One rivals.
Posh are next in action at Lincoln City on Thursday night (February 23) in a National League match.
Posh: Corry, Connor, Evans, Mugridge, Oliveria, Perkins, Steward, Lawrence, Driscoll, Driscoll-King, Kirk
Starting subs: Curson, McConville, Lawlor, Hendrick.