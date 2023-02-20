Posh Women score at Northampton Town. Photo: Ruby Red Photography

Posh eased to a 3-0 semi-final win at the home of the Cobblers to continue their outstanding recent form in all competitions. Posh have now won five games in a row.

Goals from Jess Evans, Keir Perkins and Jess Driscoll booked Posh’s place in the Northants Final for the third season in a row. They will play Northampton Town’s Development squad in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans struck from a fifth-minute Rachel Lawrence corner before Driscoll polished off a delicious cross from Perkins for 2-0 early in the second half.

Action from Posh Women in their Northants County Cup semi-final win at Northampton Town. Photo: Ruby Red Photography

Perkins netted her inevitable goal from distance in the closing stages after a long spell of pressure against their National Midlands Division One rivals.

Posh are next in action at Lincoln City on Thursday night (February 23) in a National League match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh: Corry, Connor, Evans, Mugridge, Oliveria, Perkins, Steward, Lawrence, Driscoll, Driscoll-King, Kirk