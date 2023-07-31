News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United Women are up and running, but under 21s and under 18s are beaten

Peterborough United Women secured their first win of pre-season as second-half goals from Roxie Axten and Katie Middleton saw off higher-level Norwich City at Bourne Town FC on Sunday.
By Alan Swann
Published 31st Jul 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read

After a tight first-half Posh broke the deadlock on 48 minutes as a brilliant pass from Poppie Brown set Middleton on her way down the left-hand side. She advanced to the byline before cutting it back to Axten who fired home into the roof of the net.

Posh sealed the victory in injury-time as a long-ball forward by Alex O’Neill was met by Middleton who beat the on-rushing goalkeeper to claim her first goal for the cub.

Posh had started the game brightly with Jess Driscoll and Megan Lawlor going close in the opening 10 minutes. Lawlor also found the sidenetting after a fine through ball from Axted, but Norwich also missed a couple of great opportunities with Posh ‘keeper Neive Corry saving one shot well with her feet.

Action from Posh Women v Norwich City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comAction from Posh Women v Norwich City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Action from Posh Women v Norwich City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Corry also made a great one-handed save on the hour mark to keep Posh in front.

Posh: Corry, York, Copson, Osker, Trialist A (sub O’Neill, 23 mins), Trialist B (sub Scargill, 45mins), Brown, Axten, Lawlor, Driscoll (sub Steward, 66min), Middleton.

Posh Under 21s lost for the first time in pre-season, 2-0 at Isthmian League side Wingate & Finchley on Saturday and a very young Posh Under 18 side were crushed 7-2 at Southend United, also in a friendly.

