After a tight first-half Posh broke the deadlock on 48 minutes as a brilliant pass from Poppie Brown set Middleton on her way down the left-hand side. She advanced to the byline before cutting it back to Axten who fired home into the roof of the net.

Posh sealed the victory in injury-time as a long-ball forward by Alex O’Neill was met by Middleton who beat the on-rushing goalkeeper to claim her first goal for the cub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh had started the game brightly with Jess Driscoll and Megan Lawlor going close in the opening 10 minutes. Lawlor also found the sidenetting after a fine through ball from Axted, but Norwich also missed a couple of great opportunities with Posh ‘keeper Neive Corry saving one shot well with her feet.

Action from Posh Women v Norwich City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Corry also made a great one-handed save on the hour mark to keep Posh in front.

Posh: Corry, York, Copson, Osker, Trialist A (sub O’Neill, 23 mins), Trialist B (sub Scargill, 45mins), Brown, Axten, Lawlor, Driscoll (sub Steward, 66min), Middleton.