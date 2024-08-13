Peterborough United Women are raring to go in the National League, Under 18s win, Under 21s hit for six
Posh ended their pre-season programme with a 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield Town on Sunday.
Huddersfield play at the same level as Posh who kick off their Division One Midlands campaign at newly-promoted Worcester City on Sunday.
Manager Jake Poole said: “It’s been a long pre-season and there have been challenges along the way, but I’m happy with the way we’ve played and we can’t wait for the weekend.
"We are ready to give a good account of ourselves. We should take belief from the way we’ve played into the first game, certainly with how good we've been on the ball.”
Tara Kirk scored the goal at Huddersfield.
UNDER 18s
Posh opened their Professional Development League season with an impressive 3-1 win at Colchester United last weekend.
Bolu Shofowoke’s first-half strike and a Lucca Mendonca brace after the break clinched the points for Posh after Colchester had drawn level at 1-1 at half-time.
Posh are next in Under 18 Development League action at Swansea City on Friday.
UNDER 21s
Posh open their Professional Development Under 21 League season at home to Bournemouth next Tuesday (August 20).
Posh finished their pre-season matches with a disappointing 6-1 loss at Isthmian League side Newmarket Town. David Kamara scored the Posh goal.