Peterborough United winger hopes he is peaking in time to enjoy a much improved season

Cian Hayes in action for Posh.

Peterborough United winger Cian Hayes hopes he is peaking at just the right time.

The 22 year-old missed the last few games of last season after picking up a knee injury soon after coming on in the Good Friday home draw with Stockport County at the Weston Homes Stadium.

That meant he started pre-season a little behind the other members of a new-look squad, but he’s caught them up now and scored his first goal of the summer in last weekend’s 3-2 loss at League Two side Grimsby Town.

The performance of Hayes pleased first-team boss Darren Ferguson and the right winger must have a decent chance of starting the League One opener at Cardiff City on Saturday.

Hayes told the Posh Plus service: “My first few games were a a bit of a struggle because of my knee, but I came into my own a bit towards the end. I was pleased to score and hopefully I can get a few more when the season gets going.

"There have been good and bad moments for me. I was very poor at MK Dons, but felt I did well overall.

"The lads are buzzing that pre-season is finally done. We can’t wait to get started. It’s a big game up first, a new stadium for me and a new team to play against.

“There are no nerves for me. You shouldn’t be nervous about doing your job, but I have been working hard to make myself better and give myself the best chance of having a good season.

"The lads are all together. It’s a very tight knit group and we are massively looking forward to the season.”