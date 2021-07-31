Peterborough United win at Swindon Town thanks to a secret footballer

A triallists scored for Posh at Swindon.

Posh have had several players keen for contracts at training in recent weeks and one, for now his real name must remain secret, claimed the only goal of the game midway through the second-half following a Charlie O’Connell cross.

It wasn’t much of a game to be fair, but as an exercise to see how good new left-back Joe Tomlinson is and to get much-needed minutes into recent absentees Josh Knight and Ricky-Jade Jones it was a roaring success.

Tomlinson, a free-scoring full-back, spanked a shot on goal in the opening minutes and curled a free kick just wide soon afterwards.

Knight was commanding at the back although Posh were grateful Jack Payne couldn’t hit the target after skipping clear for the hosts on the hour mark.

Ethan Hamilton did well to block a goalbound shot in the first-half before Posh rang the changes after the break finishing with a lot of kids and triallists on the pitch.