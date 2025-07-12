Peterborough United win at Ipswich Town after a friendly match shrouded in secrecy!

Brad Ihionvien in action at Stamford. Photo Jason Richardson.

Peterborough United appear to have won at Championship side Ipswich Town in a private friendly match on Saturday.

The match was organised and played amid great secrecy with the opposition and the venue kept under wraps by the host club. No media, including club staff, were allowed at the game so there was no stream, social media updates or even team-sheets.

But Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony was at the game at the Ipswich training ground and took to social media after the final whistle to say: “Great friendly against Town at their training ground. Great winner from Brad Ihinovien, but solid minutes in sun for all involved. Thanks for hosting us and good luck winning promotion back to Premier league.”

Ihionvien was on target for, at least, the third time this summer after scoring twice in Tuesday night’s 6-0 win at neighbours Stamford AFC.