Peterborough United returned to winning ways without managing to dispel doubts they are in for a long season without urgent surgery.

A remarkable game against Crawley at the Weston Homes Stadium finished 4-3 to Posh. It was great entertainment, but watching it was also quite worrying. Posh were electric going forward as usual, but defended appallingly with the exception of Jadel Katongo and, in the latter stages, Harley Mills. This is not currently a team likely to string enough wins together to get themselves back in the promotion race.

The effort couldn’t be faulted though and there was some terrific pacey football which led to two goals for Cian Hayes and one apiece for Ricky-Jade Jones and Hector Kyprianou. Posh led 2-0 and 3-1, but have no clue how to shut up shop. Indeed the visitors would have fancied winning the game after equalising at 3-3 with 35 minutes to go, but instead, on 61 minutes, Malik Mothersille, a future Ballon D’Or winner apparently, delivered a superb run and pass for Hayes to finish.

It was a surprise there were no further goals in the final 30 minutes as both teams had chances. Crawley substitute Rushian Hepburn-Murphy missed the best chance after scooting clear 10 minutes from time.

Cian Hayes celebrates his first goal for Posh against Crawley. Photo David Lowndes.

Still a win’s a win and who knows how much confidence Posh will gain from collecting three points? They haven’t won two League One games in a row since August though and next up this creaky back four faces League One’s top scorer Louie Barry.

Posh, who had lost their three previous League One games, picked the same team for the second straight match for just the fourth time this season as the XI beaten by Northampton Town last time out were given a vote of confidence, as the manager had been by his chairman. There was a change on the substitutes’ bench with Mills replacing Sam Curtis.

Crawley arrived on the back of two straight wins against pre-season promotion contenders Rotherham United and Charlton Athletic and with a reputation for good football. Goals were expected.

Posh started nervously and constantly gave the ball away, but survived the rocky opening to threaten with their speed up top. Hayes teed up Kyprianou in the ninth minute, but Joe Wollacott saved. The ball was recycled with Joel Randall and Jones both just failing to get the ball over the line.

Cian Hayes scores for Posh v Crawley. Photo David Lowndes.

But on 19 minutes Jones struck after chasing a chip forward and muscling his way past a centre-back before taking the ball around Wollacott and finishing from a tricky angle. It was a great comeback after his miss of the season contender at Cobblers.

It was 2-0 on 23 minutes when Hayes sprinted away down the right wing, cut inside past a couple of defenders and finished expertly. It should have been 3-0 within minutes as Jones raced clear again, but this time Wollacott saved.

Posh looked dominant, but control is never certain while defensive errors haunt them so regularly. A hopeful right wing cross eight minutes before the break was controlled by James Dornelly who them miscued his clearance straight to Ade Adeyemo who thumped the ball home. Posh were rattled and half-time came as a relief.

But a close range finish from Kyprianou in the second minute of the second half, after good work from Mothersille, would surely lead to a comfortable win? Er no, not here, not this season as Crawley were level within eight minutes as Will Swan and Tola Showumni took advantage of disorganised defending and a distinct lack of marking to bring the scores level.

Katongo was then forced into a superb block to keep a Swan shot out, but, crucially, Mothersille showed great acceleration and skill to race through the centre of the pitch before delivering a perfect to Hayes who delivered a shot to match just past the hour mark.

Crawley kept playing and kept passing and moving rather well, while Posh battled away at the back without ever really convincing. Hepburn-Murphy’s. chance came and went and Bilokapic spilled a couple of well struck shots before recovering to save. Mothersille and Hayes were also thwarted by Wollacott in those final stages before a breathless game came to and end.

The win lifted Posh back into mid-table, but further improvement won’t come without better defending.

Posh: Nicholas Bilokapic, Jack Sparkes (sub Harley Mills, 63 mins), Jadel Katongo, Emmanuel Fernandez, James Dornelly (sub George Nevett, 82 mins), Archie Collins, Hector Kyprianou (sub Ryan de Havilland, 63 mins), Malik Mothersille, Joel Randall (sub Chris Conn-Clarke, 63 mins), Cian Hayes, Ricky-Jade Jones (sub Abraham Odoh, 87 mins).

Unused subs: Will Blackmore, Donay O’Brien-Brady.

Crawley: Jojo Wollacott, Ade Adeyemo, Charlie Barker, Joy Mukena, Jeremy Kelly, Max Anderson (sub Bradley Ibrahim, 79 mins), Ronan Darcy (sub Harry Forster, 66 mins), Panutche Camara (sub Jack Roles, 75 mins), Will Swan (sub Tyreece John-Jules, 66 mins), Tola Showumni (sub Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, 66 mins).

Unused subs: Eddie Beach, Benjamin Taminu.

Goals: Posh – Jones (19 mins), Hayes (22 mins & 61 mins), Kyprianou (47 mins).

Crawley – W. Swan (38 mins), T. Showunmi (53 mins), R. Darcy (55 mins).

Cautions: Crawley – Mukena, Darcy.

Referee: Thomas Parsons 8.

Attendance: 7874 (372 Crawley).