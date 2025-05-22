Peterborough United will visit Peterborough Sports for a pre-season game

A Peterborough United side will play Peterborough Sports in a pre-season friendly at PIMS Park.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

League One Doncaster Rovers will bring their first team to Sports on Saturday, July 12 (3pm). The League Two champions for 2024-25 are managed by former Posh boss Grant McCann whose son Bayley spent a successful time on loan at PIMS Park last season. McCann Junior has just extended a senior contract at Barnsley.