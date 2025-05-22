Peterborough United will visit Peterborough Sports for a pre-season game

By Alan Swann
Published 22nd May 2025, 11:39 BST
Bayley McCann celebrates a goal for Peterborough Sports last season. Photo Darren Wiles.
A Peterborough United side will play Peterborough Sports in a pre-season friendly at PIMS Park.

Posh will take on their National League North hosts on Tuesday, July 15 (7.45pm).

League One Doncaster Rovers will bring their first team to Sports on Saturday, July 12 (3pm). The League Two champions for 2024-25 are managed by former Posh boss Grant McCann whose son Bayley spent a successful time on loan at PIMS Park last season. McCann Junior has just extended a senior contract at Barnsley.

Sports will also entertain National league side Boston United on July 26.

