Peterborough United will start next season in July, but will have a month off late in 2022 if they remain in the Championship!

The Weston Homes Stadium, the home of Peterborough United FC.

The EFL season will kick off on Saturday, July 30 next season with Championship clubs having a break between November 12 and December 10 because of the World Cup in Qatar which runs from November 21 to December 18.

The Championship will resume once the World Cup group stages have been completed.

Leagues One and Two will continue without a break throughout the World Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final round of fixtures in all three EFL divisions will be played on the weekend of May 6/7, 2023 with play-off finals from May 27-29.

The Premier League will break for more than six weeks from November 12-13 before the tournament begins in Qatar, with fixtures resuming on Boxing Day.

The EFL has also announced that next season’s Carabao Cup will begin on August 8 with the final to be played at Wembley on Sunday February 26, 2023.