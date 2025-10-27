Peterborough United will start favourites to win their FA Women's Cup second round tie
Posh will host Wallsend BC Women at PIMS Park on Sunday, November 23. It’s a great opportunity for National League Posh against a team who have lost all four games in the Premier Division of the North East Regional Womens Football League so far this season.
Posh beat higher level Real Bedford 4-1 in their first round tie at PIMS Park on Sunday. They bowed out of the competition at the second round stage at National Northern Premier Division side Rugby Borough last season.
Posh have a Midlands Division One game at struggling Northampton Town on Thursday in Moulton (7.45pm kick off). Posh then host fellow high-fliers Boldmere St Michaels in a league game at PIMS Park on Sunday (2pm).
Posh men have a Professional Development Under 21 League match at Huddersfield Town on Tuesday afternoon.