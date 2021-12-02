Peterborough United will play without fear against Derby County at Pride Park in the FA Youth Cup

Posh youth team player Kellan Hickinson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh are streaming the match free of charge live on their new Posh + service which can be found at www.theposh.com. Admission is free at Pride Park.

Former professional player Jamal Campbell-Ryce is now the Posh under 18 manager following the promotion of Simon Davies to run the club’s under 23 side. Davies will be assisting Campbell-Ryce.

Posh Academy manager Kieran SCarff said: “It’s a tough test against a club with a category one Academy who have run an excellent programme for years.

“But we travel tith confidence. The players wil be told to express themselves and to play without fear,

“It will be a great experience playing in such a great stadium against some talented youngsters.”

