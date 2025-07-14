Peterborough United will meet a familiar face as they chase a hat-trick of pre-season friendly wins at Peterborough Sports

Shaquile Coulthirst with Peterborough Sports joint managers Michael Gash (left) and Luke Steele (right). Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough United will chase a hat-trick of pre-season friendly wins at Peterborough Sports on Tuesday (7.45pm kick off).

Posh followed up an expected 6-0 win at neighbours Stamford AFC last midweek with a surprise 1-0 win over a strong Ipswich Town squad on Saturday. In-form striker Brad Ihionvien scored the goal, his third in two outings.

Ihionvien is expected to start at PIMS Park tomorrow as the players who had 30-minute run outs at Ipswich will play for an hour against National League North opposition.

Captain and centre-back Sam Hughes, left-back Rio Adebisi and goalkeeper Will Blackmore are not available for Posh.

Possible Posh line-ups

First 60 mins: Bilokapic, Dornelly, Rose, Wallin, Freeman, Collins, Andrew, De Havilland, Hayes, Odoh, Ihionvien.

Last 30 mins: Bass, Johnston, Mendonca, Nevett, Mills, O'Brien-Brady, Khela, Lisbie, Conn-Clarke, Frith, Lindgren.

Posh can expect a tough challenge tomorrow as Sports held League One side Doncaster Rovers to a 1-1 draw at PIMS Park on Saturday. Former Posh striker Shaquile Coulthirst made his Sports debut in that game and is expected to play against his old club tomorrow.

Sports could also give a debut to marquee signing Josh Covilla who has moved to the city from Australian A League side Adelaide United.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: "There were plenty of positives from the game against Ipswich and we will look to take that into this game against Peterborough Sports, who are always very competitive

"It is another opportunity for our supporters to see us in action locally and I am sure it will be a good crowd.”

Tickets in advance for the prestige friendly are £8 for adults with Under 18s getting in free. It’s £11 for adults on the night, but still free for under 18s.

It’s the first of four friendlies in eight days for Posh who visit National League North side King’s Lynn Town on Friday (7pm) before travelling to Boston United of the National League on Saturday (3pm). It’s then on to League Two title favourites MK Dons on Tuesday, July 22 (7.30pm).