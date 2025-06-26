Peterborough United will head up North for their first round Carabao Cup tie

The Carabao Cup trophy. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images).

Peterborough United will play away to Accrington Stanley or Oldham Athletic in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The League two sides will square off in a preliminary round tie during week commencing August 4. First round ties will be played in the week beginning August 11.

Accrington finished 21st in League Two last season, while Oldham won promotion from the National League.

Full draw to follow.