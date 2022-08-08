The convincing 3-0 win over Morecambe made it two wins from two. But the supercomputer doesn’t expect Peterborough to even make the play-offs.

In fact they are given just a 15 per cent chance of being promoted.

MK Dons are still awaiting their first point after defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday, while Derby County slipped to defeat at Charlton – a result which sees them drop down the predicted final table.

At the other end of the table it could be a long season for Burton Albion and Port Vale, who both slipped to heavy defeats.

Here’s where the supercomputer expects every other League One side to finish.

Tell us what you thought of Peterborough’s win yesterday, and their promotion chance, via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Posh news, here.

1. Sheffield Wednesday - 86pts (+36) Promotion chance: 48% Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

2. Derby County - 86pts (+36) Promotion chance: 49% Photo: Malcolm Couzens Photo Sales

3. Ipswich Town - 81pts (+25) Promotion chances: 34% Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Bolton Wanderers - 76pts (+21) Promotion chances: 24% Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales