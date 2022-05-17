Oscar Tonge in action for Posh against Nottingham Forest in an FA Youth Cup tie last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The dashing left-back (18) has signed a one-year deal and will be part of Matthew Etherington’s under 23 squad next season.

Goalkeeper Will Lakin and centre-back Harry Thomas made the same step up at the end of last week.

Tonge, who joined the Academy at under 16 level, is looking forward to the next stage of his career.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told the Posh media team: “It has been a long road, but I am really happy to sign the contract. When you are an under 16 player, you are only training a couple of times a week, but as soon as you become a scholar you are in every day and that step into a professional environment takes a little time to get used too, even things like being in the gym every day can take time to adjust too.