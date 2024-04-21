Joel Randall (left) celebrates his goal for Posh at Bristol Rovers. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Randall claimed his 11th goal of the season – and ninth in League One – to set Posh on the way to a 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

The result ensured Posh would finish no lower than fourth and will therefore play the second leg of a play-off semi-final at home.

But chances of a top two spot have almost vanished after Derby County’s 1-0 win at struggling Cambridge United. Posh boss Darren Ferguson clearly believes automatic promotion is no longer possible as he has declared he will make wholesale changes for the penultimate game of the season at Cheltenham on Tuesday.

"It’s still going to be an exciting end to the season,” Randall insisted. "We are in the play-offs and we will attack whatever appears in front of us. We are where we are and we will deal with it.

"We were very professional at Bristol. We talked about being more compact at the back without losing our attacking threat and we were. We were very assured and got the balance right.

"I was disappointed not to score before I did, but I just miskicked the ball so when the second chance came my eyes just lit up and there was no way I was going to miss that one. I didn’t celebrate much, but when I saw my family in the crowd that was a good moment.

"I’m always hard on myself and I always expect more, but when I reflect on the season I should be happy with my goals and assists tally in my first full season. I was happy to help the team and I’ll keep working on scoring a few more.

"The wide players did really well and they helped create the space for the rest of us. Malik Mothersille and David Ajiboye are very good one-v-one.