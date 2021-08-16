Peterborough United will again have key men missing for the visit of Cardiff City
Peterborough United will again be without key men Sammie Szmodics and Jack Taylor for the Championship visit of Cardiff City to the Weston Homes Stadium tomorrow (August 17, 7.45pm).
Szmodics has not yet returned to training following the birth of his first child last week. Taylor has ‘half a chance’ of making his first appearance of the season in the Championship game at Preston North End on Saturday (August 21), according to Posh manager Darren Ferguson.
Ferguson is also assessing the fitness of forwards Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jack Marriott and Siriki Dembele following their exertions in the 2-1 Championship win over Derby County on Saturday.