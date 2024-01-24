Romoney Crichlow of Peterborough United in action against Crawley Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Crawley impressed with their positive attitude and aggressive football before having to accept a 2-1 defeat.

The visitors scored first and it took a great save from Jed Steer late in the game to confirm a quarter-final place for Posh. Two more wins would see Darren Ferguson’s side return to Wembley for the first time in a decade when they won a Trophy final against Chesterfield.

Posh endured a nervy finish after failing to convert several gilt-edged chances. Crichlow struck the crossbar with a close-range strike following a second-half corner.

Posh defender Romoney Crichlow struck the crossbar with this effort against Crawley. Photo: David Lowndes.

"Crawley were very expansive and played some good football,” Crichlow said. “They caused us trouble at times, but once we got used to how they played, we dealt with it.

"It took us a while to get going, but once we played up against them we controlled the game.

"These games are important to us. We want to win every game and this one obviously moved us to within two wins of Wembley.

"We built into the game and tried to make the pitch as big as possible as not many teams will be able to deal with the pace of our front three.