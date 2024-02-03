Posh went down 3-2, but only after scoring twice in added time as they lost for the first time in 13 League One matches.
RATINGS KEY: 10- Out of this world, 9- Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker
1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
The Aussie was back in goal and not a lot he could do about the three goals he conceded. One smart stop before the break - 6. Photo: Joe Dent
2. JADEL KATONGO
He found defending at right-back a tough proposition and he was beaten easily on the outside for the first goal. There was some promise going forward though and he helped create a couple of good chances - 6.5. Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARRISON BURROWS
Another assist for the left-back, but it arrived too late to make a difference. He played solidly enough in both aspects of his job - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
4. JOSH KNIGHT
The centre-backs played solidly enough for a team that conceded three goals. And Knight was on hand to grab a late consolation goal - 7. Photo: Joe Dent