Ephron Mason-Clark in action for Posh v Wigan. Photo: David Lowndes.Ephron Mason-Clark in action for Posh v Wigan. Photo: David Lowndes.
Peterborough United were shown how to finish by Wigan Athletic as they slipped to a rare defeat

Peterborough United’s players were shown how to finish by Wigan Athletic at the Weston Homes Stadium.
By Alan Swann
Published 7th Jan 2024, 16:50 GMT
Updated 3rd Feb 2024, 17:59 GMT

Posh went down 3-2, but only after scoring twice in added time as they lost for the first time in 13 League One matches.

RATINGS KEY: 10- Out of this world, 9- Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker

The Aussie was back in goal and not a lot he could do about the three goals he conceded. One smart stop before the break - 6.

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

The Aussie was back in goal and not a lot he could do about the three goals he conceded. One smart stop before the break - 6.

He found defending at right-back a tough proposition and he was beaten easily on the outside for the first goal. There was some promise going forward though and he helped create a couple of good chances - 6.5.

2. JADEL KATONGO

He found defending at right-back a tough proposition and he was beaten easily on the outside for the first goal. There was some promise going forward though and he helped create a couple of good chances - 6.5.

Another assist for the left-back, but it arrived too late to make a difference. He played solidly enough in both aspects of his job - 7.

3. HARRISON BURROWS

Another assist for the left-back, but it arrived too late to make a difference. He played solidly enough in both aspects of his job - 7.

The centre-backs played solidly enough for a team that conceded three goals. And Knight was on hand to grab a late consolation goal - 7.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

The centre-backs played solidly enough for a team that conceded three goals. And Knight was on hand to grab a late consolation goal - 7.

