Peterborough United fans saw a promotion-winning trait on Saturday as a team not at their best still found a way to win.

Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United gets away from Taylor Perry of Shrewsbury Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

There was a bumper response to the PT’s post-match request for an eight-word reaction to a 2-1 home win over Shrewsbury Town.

And man-of-the match nominations went to six different players with midfielder Archie Collins winning the popular vote. The difference in how different fans rate the same player continues to amaze!

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on X….

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joel Randall celebrates his goal for Posh v Shrewsbury. Photo: David Lowndes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not at our best, but plenty good enough to win game. MOM Josh Knight – @AndrewS01534147

Poor game against a defensive side, 3 points. MOM Randall – @BaldyAl

Chances vs goals will eventually need improvement. MOM Randall – @Fig428

MOM Randall. Need resilience up top for RJJ – @steffandancy

Katongo right-back didn't work today. MOM Randall immense – @sharpeg_

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katongo was very good. He is 19! He was quick to the ball, strong in the tackle, positionally decent, didn't get skinned once and put in a good cross with the right pace to assist for the equaliser – @DSCSSDBJK

Must be more clinical in front of goal. MOM Collins – @MattCasey 111

Never out of second gear all game. MOM Collins (ran that midfield) – @matthewferro85

Gritty rather than fluent, but it’s 3 points. MOM Collins – @StevenAdams 2

Rubbish, but good teams find a way. MOM Knight – @DayPaul84

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poor first half, better second, big three points. MOM Randall – @tomsan456

We looked out of sorts at the front. MOM Randall – @DE180YPOSH

Never felt Posh wouldn't win that game. MOM Randall – @DazMoody

Half time team talk! MOM Archie Collins is quality – @fat_controller

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Increasing the tempo second-half made the difference. MOM Collins – @derren_cooper

Ground out a vital win, MOM Collins – @Jocky63

Forgettable performance in a hopefully unforgettable season. MOM Collins as the way he sniffs out danger is incredible – @JamesGWesley

Slightly fortunate. Often too slow in the build up. MOM Collins who was error free – @Faugeres34

Just wait until this team plays in April. MOM Randall - @andyfairch

Turned it round 2nd half. MOM Randall – @BrianSwann1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Need a right back. Frustrating game plan, but job done! MOM EMC – @Posh089

Posh far superior, did well to come back again. MOM Randall – @Nathan _UTP

Summer holiday. Damp first half, but sunny second half. MOM Chopper Collins – @MichaelRutkows4

Scruffy, pedestrian at times, but three more points. MOM Knight – @RutlandSpinner

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Determined display to turn it around. MOM Randall – @EspieJaz

Showed good resilience and determination. Pitch played a part. MOM Collins – @IanJBryant

Rubbish first half, scintillating second half, comeback complete. MOM Randall – @MichaelRealReed

Posh dominant without ever totally dominating. MOM Randall – @TobyWoody

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Randall was immense. He played unbelievable best game of season so far - @bumblesixteen

Randall can't tackle, but take 3 points. MOM Harrison Burrows – @GlennHackney 11

Needed creativity first half. but Randall went missing. MOM Collins – @GrazzaHope

Shrewsbury very well organised first half, we were miles better second – @Knighty28