Peterborough United were gritty rather than fluent, but winning when not at your best is a great habit, plus six different man-of-the-match nominations
There was a bumper response to the PT’s post-match request for an eight-word reaction to a 2-1 home win over Shrewsbury Town.
And man-of-the match nominations went to six different players with midfielder Archie Collins winning the popular vote. The difference in how different fans rate the same player continues to amaze!
All comments to @PTAlanSwann on X….
Not at our best, but plenty good enough to win game. MOM Josh Knight – @AndrewS01534147
Poor game against a defensive side, 3 points. MOM Randall – @BaldyAl
Chances vs goals will eventually need improvement. MOM Randall – @Fig428
MOM Randall. Need resilience up top for RJJ – @steffandancy
Katongo right-back didn't work today. MOM Randall immense – @sharpeg_
Katongo was very good. He is 19! He was quick to the ball, strong in the tackle, positionally decent, didn't get skinned once and put in a good cross with the right pace to assist for the equaliser – @DSCSSDBJK
Must be more clinical in front of goal. MOM Collins – @MattCasey 111
Never out of second gear all game. MOM Collins (ran that midfield) – @matthewferro85
Gritty rather than fluent, but it’s 3 points. MOM Collins – @StevenAdams 2
Rubbish, but good teams find a way. MOM Knight – @DayPaul84
Poor first half, better second, big three points. MOM Randall – @tomsan456
We looked out of sorts at the front. MOM Randall – @DE180YPOSH
Never felt Posh wouldn't win that game. MOM Randall – @DazMoody
Half time team talk! MOM Archie Collins is quality – @fat_controller
Increasing the tempo second-half made the difference. MOM Collins – @derren_cooper
Ground out a vital win, MOM Collins – @Jocky63
Forgettable performance in a hopefully unforgettable season. MOM Collins as the way he sniffs out danger is incredible – @JamesGWesley
Slightly fortunate. Often too slow in the build up. MOM Collins who was error free – @Faugeres34
Just wait until this team plays in April. MOM Randall - @andyfairch
Turned it round 2nd half. MOM Randall – @BrianSwann1
Need a right back. Frustrating game plan, but job done! MOM EMC – @Posh089
Posh far superior, did well to come back again. MOM Randall – @Nathan _UTP
Summer holiday. Damp first half, but sunny second half. MOM Chopper Collins – @MichaelRutkows4
Scruffy, pedestrian at times, but three more points. MOM Knight – @RutlandSpinner
Determined display to turn it around. MOM Randall – @EspieJaz
Showed good resilience and determination. Pitch played a part. MOM Collins – @IanJBryant
Rubbish first half, scintillating second half, comeback complete. MOM Randall – @MichaelRealReed
Posh dominant without ever totally dominating. MOM Randall – @TobyWoody
Randall was immense. He played unbelievable best game of season so far - @bumblesixteen
Randall can't tackle, but take 3 points. MOM Harrison Burrows – @GlennHackney 11
Needed creativity first half. but Randall went missing. MOM Collins – @GrazzaHope
Shrewsbury very well organised first half, we were miles better second – @Knighty28
Finding ways to win, great run. MOM Collins – @amwright40