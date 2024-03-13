Harrison Burrows slots home the opening goal from the spot. Photo: Joe Dent.

Fortunately, the history books do not record how you win a game. It will simply read Posh 3-1 Stevenage and at this stage of the season, that is all that matters.

Posh were embroiled in a real battle on Wednesday night and did not always have the better in things but found a way to win, an important trait all teams that win a promotion have to master.

There was no surprise to see a rugged, aggressive and frankly nasty Stevenage side turn up at London Road. The typical Steve Evans side had the better of the game for large periods but despite the lost battles, it was Posh who won the war.

A ludicrous lunge from Luther Wildin in the penalty box gave Harrison Burrows the opportunity the give Posh an undeserved lead from the spot in the closing stages of the first half and it was one that Posh never gave back.

A fantastic flowing move finished off by Jadel Katongo and a powerful effort from Kwame Poku gave Posh breathing space in the second half. It was breathing space they needed as Nick Freeman pulled one back in the dying minutes to begin a late counter-charge from the visitors that ultimately proved fruitless.

A battered and bruised Posh will begin gathering their energy back ahead of the visit of leaders Portsmouth on Saturday but must do so without Hector Kyprianou, who will now serve a two-game ban after picking up a soft yellow in the first half.

A slow start to Posh start to the game set the tone for the half as Stevenage’s aggression gave even Posh’s best technicians little time on the ball and frequently saw them give it away.

Carl Piergianni showed too much aggression, however, with a brutal arm into the face of Ricky-Jade Jones which, if spotted by referee Carl Brook, should have drawn a nearly red card.

It was a barrage of long balls into the final third with Vadaine Oliver and Jamie Reid winning the first header more often than not. Posh were no better at picking up the second balls either as Stevenage, with their many former Posh players in the line-up, playing as is it was indeed their home once again.

The visitors spurned a couple of good chances to take the lead, firstly when Oliver couldn’t quite grow enough to slide a dangerous cross from Jordan Roberts into the back of the net.

Terence Vancooten then fired over from the edge of the box just before the half hour mark, after reacting first to a weak headed clearance from Ronnie Edwards.

There were heads in hands though and claims for a penalty when Jamie Reid headed over when positioned well right at the near post. Dan Butler had swung in a free-kick which was headed back across goal from Dan Sweeney into the path of Reid but he put his effort wide, the visiting players thought via the hand of Josh Knight.

With Posh struggling to physically match their opponents, all of their good work was betrayed by Wildin with a minute of the half to go with a wild lunge in on Mason-Clark as he was going nowhere in the right corner of the box.

Burrows made no mistake slotting the ball into the right-hand corner to give Posh the lead against the run of play.

Stevenage started the second half in the same vain and a Reid header forced an excellent save from a full-stretch Jed Steer just minutes after the restart from a Butler cross.

Posh stung their opponents again after 63 minutes though with a brilliant burst from deep from Katongo, he laid the ball off to Malik Mothersille, who showed magic feet to get to the touchline and cut the ball back to the full-back, who had continued his run into the box and he effortlessly rolled the ball past the keeper.

It was the introduction of Mothersille for Ricky-Jade Jones after 57 minutes the telling moment as, just over ten minutes later, he had his second assist of the game as he played in Poku to smash home just outside the six-yard box.

Posh were forced to be on it right until the end though as they conceded from a long throw for a second consecutive week. Hector Kyprianou headed on Nesta Guinness-Walker’s launch into the box, only for Ajiobye to scuff a clearance right to Freeman on the edge of the box and he slammed home,

Louis Thompson whistled a half-volley just past the far post and forced Steer to push a header from close-range over the top as they chased a late comeback in the closing stages.

Posh- Jed Steer, Harrison Burrows, Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight, Jadel Katongo (sub Romoney Crichlow 87 mins), Hector Kyprianou, Archie Collins, Ephron Mason-Clark (sub Jonson Clarke-Harris 87 mins), Joel Randall (sub David Ajiboye 57 mins), Kwame Poku (sub Ryan De Havilland 82 mins), Ricky-Jade Jones (sub Malik Mothersille 57 mins)

Not used: Nicholas Bilokapic Michael Olakigbe.

Stevenage- Taye Ashby-Hammond, Luther James-Wildin, Dan Butler (Nesta Guinness-Walker, 71 mins), Carl Piergianni, Dan Sweeney, Luke Roberts, Nick Freeman, Terence Vancooten (sub Alex MacDonald 83 mins), Ben Thompson (sub Louis Thompson 71 mins), Vadaine Oliver (sub Kane Hemmings 71 mins), Jamie Reid (sub Elliott List 71 mins)

Not used: Craig MacGillivray,Jake Forster-Caskey.

Bookings- Posh Kyprianou (foul)