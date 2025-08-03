Peterborough United were damned with faint praise by many fans, but there was a lot of love for the undoubted man-of-the-match

Brad Ihionvien celebrates the first Posh goal of the 2025-26 season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough fans were united in their praise of striker Brad Ihionvien in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Cardiff City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre-forward scored the opening Posh goal of the season from the penalty spot at the Cardiff City Stadium, but the home side hot back to score twice in 15 second-half minutes to take the points.

There were the usual grumbles on social media after the game, but also relief that Posh weren’t as bad as many had feared. Faint praise indeed!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We asked Posh fans to sum up the game in around six words and to name a man-of-the-match, a vote dominated by Ihionvien.

Abraham Odoh in action for Posh at Cardiff City. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on X…

‘Still can’t play around the back’ or ‘Please please please be more direct!’ MOM Ihionvien – @mathewferro85

‘Not good enough going forward unfortunately.’ MOM Ihionvien – @Romysdad

‘Not as bad as I expected.’ MOM Khela – @meresideposh72

‘A lot better than I expected.’ – @DavePufc

‘Feared and proved we are average.’ MOM Ihionvien – @dazposhie

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Not learnt lessons from last season.’ MOM Ihionvien – @MNurrish

‘Can’t read much into it’. MOM Ihionvien – @ShaunErrington

‘Less bad than we feared’. MOM Ihionvien – @adi_mowles

‘No cutting edge. O’Brien-Brady and Odoh ineffectual.’ – @LowingsPet1329.

‘Not as disastrous as originally feared,’ MOM Ihionvien – @TobyWoody

‘Lots of effort, lack of quality.’ MOM Ihionvien – @James_Mayley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Same same same long season ahead.’ MOM Ihionvien – @SoboPosh19

‘Tried hard. Second goal should be stopped. MOM Ihionvien – @gary_chapm9618

‘Some older experienced players required.’ MOM Ihionvien – @sph6hunpw1

‘Need to improve or League 2.’ – @Gameday523

‘Same old frailties from last season.’ MOM Okagbue – @Beanie1957

‘Goals and defences win games.‘ @PositionCelph

‘Some encouraging signs, same old defending.’ @mikegee70

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Didn't deserve a point really.’ MOM Collins – @darrengilbert8

‘Good effort, long season ahead though. MOM Ihionvien – @CHAMM24

‘Lacklustre 2nd half.’ MOM Ihionvien – @gmac193

‘Where is the creativity coming from?’ MOM Ihionvien – @steffandancy

‘From small acorns grow mighty oaks.’ MOM Ihionvien, but Okagbue a close second – @PontificalPosh

‘Need to pass ball better/quicker.’ – @Paullyon