It was a surprisingly poor all-round performance from a team who have slipped a place to fifth in the table. They’ve picked up just one point in their last four matches.
RATINGS KEY: 10- Out of this world, 9- Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker
1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
Made a couple of decent stops to be fair, but with the ball at his feet he was a disaster. Gifted Wycombe two goals with his passing and deflected another one in as well. He also kicked out of play a fair bit. His confidence looked shot at the end, all while a solid, experienced goalkeeper looked on - 4. Photo: Joe Dent
2. JOSH KNIGHT
He was exposed defensively by the lack of a right-back alongside him as Posh went with wing-backs. Beaten too easily on the outside for the first goal. Battled away, but a game for them all to forget - 5. Photo: Joe Dent
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
Even he was off with his touch and his passing, although he defended his penalty area okay 5.5. Photo: Joe Dent
4. ROMONEY CRICHLOW
Recalled as a left centre-back and was fairly solid in his time on the pitch, but is slower in possession than Posh like - 5.5. Photo: David Lowndes