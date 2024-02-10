News you can trust since 1948
Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United in action with Jack Grimmer of of Wycombe Wanderers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United were beyond bad in their heavy defeat at Wycombe Wanderers

Peterborough United’s players delivered their worst display of the season as they crashed to to a 5-2 League One defeat at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 7th Jan 2024, 16:50 GMT
Updated 10th Feb 2024, 18:04 GMT

It was a surprisingly poor all-round performance from a team who have slipped a place to fifth in the table. They’ve picked up just one point in their last four matches.

RATINGS KEY: 10- Out of this world, 9- Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker

Made a couple of decent stops to be fair, but with the ball at his feet he was a disaster. Gifted Wycombe two goals with his passing and deflected another one in as well. He also kicked out of play a fair bit. His confidence looked shot at the end, all while a solid, experienced goalkeeper looked on - 4.

Made a couple of decent stops to be fair, but with the ball at his feet he was a disaster. Gifted Wycombe two goals with his passing and deflected another one in as well. He also kicked out of play a fair bit. His confidence looked shot at the end, all while a solid, experienced goalkeeper looked on - 4.

He was exposed defensively by the lack of a right-back alongside him as Posh went with wing-backs. Beaten too easily on the outside for the first goal. Battled away, but a game for them all to forget - 5.

He was exposed defensively by the lack of a right-back alongside him as Posh went with wing-backs. Beaten too easily on the outside for the first goal. Battled away, but a game for them all to forget - 5.

Even he was off with his touch and his passing, although he defended his penalty area okay 5.5.

Even he was off with his touch and his passing, although he defended his penalty area okay 5.5.

Recalled as a left centre-back and was fairly solid in his time on the pitch, but is slower in possession than Posh like - 5.5.

Recalled as a left centre-back and was fairly solid in his time on the pitch, but is slower in possession than Posh like - 5.5.

