Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

At a time Peterborough United would have been desperate to write some positive headlines, they put in a poor performance at Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night (October 1) and were beaten 3-0.

​It never rains, it pours.

The last thing Posh needed was any more negative headlines but now, from what was a three game week, Posh have take just one point from a possible nine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A second defeat on the road in three days came largely from their own doing as Posh were once again guilty of gifting poor goals and failing to make the most of their chances.

Kwame Poku looks dejected as Posh concede the third goal against Wigan. Photo: Joe Dent.

As if picking up just one win in five wasn’t bad enough, Posh also lost the talismanic Hector Kyprianou to what looks like another lengthy injury. The Posh captain could hardly walk off after what looked like a pulled hamstring.

Posh were already 1-0 down at the time courtesy of poor marking which allowed Dale Taylor to head home and the forward grabbed a second after the break as Posh were caught cold from a throw in. Callum McManaman completed the rout with a stunner right into the top corner late on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh made three changes from the Birmingham defeat, all in the backline. Sam Curtis, James Dornelly and George Nevett came in for Jadel Katongo, Jack Sparkes and Oscar Wallin. Curtis lined up in a less familiar left back while Nevett was handed a first Fttoball League start. In total, the defence began the night with just 29 Football League appearances.

Despite having only scored six goals in eight games, Wigan’s shot-shy attack was still too much for Posh’s inexperienced defence.

Posh fell behind after 12 minutes following a sluggish start. The backline were once again punished for switching off; failing to put pressure on Luke Chambers as he perfectly picked out an unmarked Dale Taylor in the six-yard box to score for the first time since he scored for Wycombe at Wembley in the EFL Trophy final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Wigan’s first goal in four games and brought ironic chants of ‘we’ve scored a goal’ as Poshs quest for a first clean sheet was thwarted once again.

That seemed to wake Posh up but Kwame Poku missed a glorious chance, putting an effort just a few yards from goal right at the keeper before Archie Collins looped a cross onto the bar.

Just as Posh were looking to convert their large momentum into a goal, they were dealt yet another cruel blow as Kyprianou limped off, unable to bear weight following what looked a routine pass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh pushed on, presumably in sheer disbelief that their luck could get any worse, but saw Mothersille fluff another excellent chance well wide from a promising position in the box.

They were made to pay for such profligacy just four minutes into the second half when Posh switched off at a throw in, Taylor drifted in behind George Nevett and slipped the ball past the onrushing Jed Steer.

Posh flattered to deceive in chase of a route back in and were finally killed off when McManaman cut inside from the left and curled a stunning effort, from the edge of the box, into the top corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh: Jed Steer, Sam Curtis (sub Jack Sparkes 72 mins), Emmanuel Fernandez, George Nevett, James Dornelly (sub David Ajiboye 72 mins), Hector Kyprianou (sub Cian Hayes 28 mins), Archie Collins, Malik Mothersille, Donay O’Brien-Brady, Kwame Poku, RIcky-Jade Jones (sub Abraham Odoh 79 mins).

Not used: Will Blackmore,Tyler Young, David Kamara

Wigan: Sam Tickle, Calvin Ramsay (sub Scott Smith 68 mins), Will Aimson, Jason Kerr, Luke Chambers, Matt Smith (sub James Carragher 68 mins, Baba Adeeko, Michael Olakigbe (sub Jonny Smith 56 mins), Thelo Aasgaard, Silko Thomas (sub Callum McManaman (69 mins), Dale Taylor

Not used: Tom Watson, James Carragher, Toby Sibbick, Scott Smith, Jonny Smith, Callum McManaman, Josh Stones

GOALS: Wigan – Taylor (11 and 49 mins), McManaman (81 mins)

CAUTIONS: Posh – Kyprianou, Curtis, Dornelly, Fernandez (all fouls)

Wigan – Adeeko, Thomas, Kerr (all fouls).

REFEREE: Andy Davies 7.

ATTENDANCE: tbc