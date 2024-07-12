Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson wants to finish off an excellent week in Spain with a friendly win over League Two side AFC Wimbledon on Friday (6pm kick off UK time).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match will now be played at the La Nucia Football Center, a complex the two teams have shared this week. There was a late change of venue as the Estadi Olimpico Camilo Cano, La Nucia, who were to host the game, was deemed unsuitable due to significant pitch damage.

Posh will give their players a maximum of 45 minutes apiece with some of the squad currently in Spain not playing at all. New signings Chris Conn-Clarke, Rio Adebisi, George Nevett, Cian Hayes and Abraham Odoh are set to feature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson said: "We have had a really good week in Spain so far and we want to finish it with a good run-out against a competitive side. We will try and get 45 minutes into as many of the players as we can, but there may be a few that don't feature as we have a lot of games coming up. The lads have worked hard in the heat out here and there have been plenty of positives from our time away.”

Posh return to the UK on Saturday and will next be in friendly action at Spalding United on Tuesday, July 16 (7.45pm kick off).