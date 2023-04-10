Peterborough United vs Exeter City: Posh looking for back-to-back wins in League One
Peterborough United host Exeter City in League One on Easter Monday (April 10).
By Ben Jones
Published 10th Apr 2023, 10:34 BST
Posh are looking for back-to-back wins over Easter after comfortably seeing off Shrewsbury on Good Friday.
Only a win will guarantee Posh keep chase with Bolton and Derby in the play-off hunt as the end of the season nears.
They will also be looking to avenge the late 3-2 defeat at Exeter in November.
Follow all of the action on the PT Live Blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Exeter
Page 1 of 1