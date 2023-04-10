News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United vs Exeter City: Posh looking for back-to-back wins in League One

Peterborough United host Exeter City in League One on Easter Monday (April 10).

By Ben Jones
Published 10th Apr 2023, 10:34 BST
Ephron Mason-Clark will be hoping for another goal against Exeter on Monday. Photo: Joe Dent.Ephron Mason-Clark will be hoping for another goal against Exeter on Monday. Photo: Joe Dent.
Ephron Mason-Clark will be hoping for another goal against Exeter on Monday. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh are looking for back-to-back wins over Easter after comfortably seeing off Shrewsbury on Good Friday.

Only a win will guarantee Posh keep chase with Bolton and Derby in the play-off hunt as the end of the season nears.

They will also be looking to avenge the late 3-2 defeat at Exeter in November.

Follow all of the action on the PT Live Blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Exeter

We’re in the just win stage of the season, Posh are looking to add another against midtabe Exeter today.

Find out if they can here.

