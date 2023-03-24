News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
9 hours ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
10 hours ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
Live

Peterborough United vs Derby County: Posh in search of crucial three points in League One play-off race

Peterborough United host Derby County at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (March 25, 3pm).

By Ben Jones
Published 24th Mar 2023, 22:59 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 16:06 GMT
Jonson Clarke-Harris tries to reach the cross of Harrison Burrows. Photo: David Lowndes.
Jonson Clarke-Harris tries to reach the cross of Harrison Burrows. Photo: David Lowndes.
Jonson Clarke-Harris tries to reach the cross of Harrison Burrows. Photo: David Lowndes.

Posh will be without Ronnie Edwards, who is away on international duty with England U20s, and will be expected to bring in Josh Knight.

Posh are currently four points behind fifth-placed Derby and can move to within a point of the play-off places with victory.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Find out if they can on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Derby

Show new updates

FT

What a big win!

Posh one point off the play-offs

90 mins 2-0 Posh

Derby corner bounces around a few in the box, eventually cleared.

90 mins 2-0 Posh

Ogbeta slips Ricky in one-on-one in the box. He takes it past Wildsmith but does give himself a tricky angle and he can;t even hit the side-netting. JCH was there for a pass back. 2 and a half to go.

90 mins 2-0 Posh

Thompson doing great work on this right side, it must be said.

5 added on

90 mins 2-0 Posh

Ben Thompson booked for time-wasting, harsh. Wasn’t over that throw that long.

89 mins 2-0 Posh

Derby coming on strong but Posh holding their shape well and Ben T has won a couple of good headers.

86 mins 2-0 Posh

Ben Thompson appears to be at RWB, Ricky up front.

Subs

Jones on for EMC

Ben Thompson for Ward

84 mins 2-0 Posh

Ogbeta taps into an empty net following EMC’s pass across the box to Poku, JCH did so well to hold it up. Poku shoots, it’s saved but pops out to Obgeta.

Next Page
Page 1 of 9
Derby CountyRonnie EdwardsLeague OneEnglandJosh Knight