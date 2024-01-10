Peterborough United host Crawley Town in the EFL Trophy Round of 16 at the Weston Homes Stadium (January 10, 7:30pm).

Malik Mothersille scored his first Peterborough United goal in the previous round against Arsenal. Photo: Joe Dent.

After a couple of pitch inspections, it is game on for a place in the quarter final on the EFL Trophy.

The winner will face either Brighton U21s, Wimbledon or Wycombe in the semi finals of the competition.

Darren Ferguson has suggested that he may field a reasonably strong side in this one.