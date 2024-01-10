Peterborough United vs Crawley Town: Live Blog as Posh bid for place in the EFL Trophy quarter final
After a couple of pitch inspections, it is game on for a place in the quarter final on the EFL Trophy.
The winner will face either Brighton U21s, Wimbledon or Wycombe in the semi finals of the competition.
Darren Ferguson has suggested that he may field a reasonably strong side in this one.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Crawley
Welcome!
Cup action again for Posh this evening, although this one actually provides a very realistic chance of reaching Wembley.
Follow all of the action here.