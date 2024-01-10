News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United vs Crawley Town: Live Blog as Posh bid for place in the EFL Trophy quarter final

Peterborough United host Crawley Town in the EFL Trophy Round of 16 at the Weston Homes Stadium (January 10, 7:30pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 10th Jan 2024, 15:34 GMT
Malik Mothersille scored his first Peterborough United goal in the previous round against Arsenal. Photo: Joe Dent.Malik Mothersille scored his first Peterborough United goal in the previous round against Arsenal. Photo: Joe Dent.
Malik Mothersille scored his first Peterborough United goal in the previous round against Arsenal. Photo: Joe Dent.

After a couple of pitch inspections, it is game on for a place in the quarter final on the EFL Trophy.

The winner will face either Brighton U21s, Wimbledon or Wycombe in the semi finals of the competition.

Darren Ferguson has suggested that he may field a reasonably strong side in this one.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Crawley

15:34 GMT

Welcome!

Cup action again for Posh this evening, although this one actually provides a very realistic chance of reaching Wembley.

Follow all of the action here.

