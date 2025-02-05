Live

Peterborough United vs Cheltenham Town: Live blog as Posh look to reach Vertu Trophy semi-finals

By Ben Jones
Published 5th Feb 2025, 17:49 BST
Posh v Cheltenham Town action from the Weston Homes Stadium. Photo: David Lowndes.placeholder image
Posh v Cheltenham Town action from the Weston Homes Stadium. Photo: David Lowndes.
Peterborough United host Cheltenham Town in the Vertu Trohpy (February 5, 7pm).

Posh will move just one game from Wembley with victory.

Carl Johnston, Sam Hughes and Tayo Edun was all suspended.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog.

LIVE: Posh vs Cheltenham

Wed, 05 Feb, 2025, 20:55 BST

FT

Posh through to the semis

Wed, 05 Feb, 2025, 20:53 BST

A minute to go, Posh still just about hanging on

Wed, 05 Feb, 2025, 20:51 BST

92 mins 3-2 Posh

Headed out well by Collins but Cheltenham win it straight back.

Wed, 05 Feb, 2025, 20:50 BST

91 mins 3-2 Posh

Cheltenham free-kick level with the corner of the box.

Wed, 05 Feb, 2025, 20:49 BST

5 added minutes

Cheltenham well on top

Wed, 05 Feb, 2025, 20:48 BST

Posh sub

Ihinovien for Odoh

Wed, 05 Feb, 2025, 20:47 BST

88 mins 3-2 Posh

More pressure from Cheltenham, Posh having to defend balls into their box.

Wed, 05 Feb, 2025, 20:44 BST

85 mins 3-2 Posh

Posh are threatening to give it away here. Mills and Fernandez completely switch off and a simple ball over their heads sees Thomas in on the right, plays a low ball in towards the backpost and the defenders have to be bailed out by Steer.

Wed, 05 Feb, 2025, 20:41 BST

82 mins 3-2 Posh

Jones has been elbowed in the face right in front of the linesman, ref is close too, just ignored.

Posh not getting much

Wed, 05 Feb, 2025, 20:39 BST

79 mins 3-2 Posh

Bit of a nothing game at the moment.

Jones rolls the ball into the net but again, well offside. Happened plenty since he’s been on.

Wed, 05 Feb, 2025, 20:34 BST

Cheltenham changes

Ibrahim Bakare and Timothee Dieng on

Stubbs and Kinsella off

Wed, 05 Feb, 2025, 20:34 BST

74 mins 3-2 Posh

Sam Stubbs and Arkell Jude-Boyd into the book for two cynical challenges. They’ve flicked a switch and Posh are being kicked all over the pitch now.

Wed, 05 Feb, 2025, 20:31 BST

3-2

Posh lead again. Jones races onto a pass from Lindgren, looks like he takes a heavy touch but he still gets to the ball, angle looks against him but he rolls it though the keeper’s legs.

Wed, 05 Feb, 2025, 20:28 BST

3-2!!!

RICKY JADE JONES

Wed, 05 Feb, 2025, 20:27 BST

Sub

Adedokun off, Darragh Power on

Wed, 05 Feb, 2025, 20:26 BST

66 mins 2-2

Yellow for Adedokun for tripping down Odoh as he ran onto a great through pass. Another appeal for a last man red but there probably was another man covering.

Wed, 05 Feb, 2025, 20:23 BST

63 mins 2-2

Cheltenham are having a better spell. Posh’s attacking threat has dropped off.

Wed, 05 Feb, 2025, 20:18 BST

59 mins 2-2

Could have been 3-2. Mothersille got to the ball first from a corner but his header is over close range.

