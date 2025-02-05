Peterborough United vs Cheltenham Town: Live blog as Posh look to reach Vertu Trophy semi-finals
Posh will move just one game from Wembley with victory.
Carl Johnston, Sam Hughes and Tayo Edun was all suspended.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog.
LIVE: Posh vs Cheltenham
Posh through to the semis
A minute to go, Posh still just about hanging on
92 mins 3-2 Posh
Headed out well by Collins but Cheltenham win it straight back.
91 mins 3-2 Posh
Cheltenham free-kick level with the corner of the box.
5 added minutes
Cheltenham well on top
Posh sub
Ihinovien for Odoh
88 mins 3-2 Posh
More pressure from Cheltenham, Posh having to defend balls into their box.
85 mins 3-2 Posh
Posh are threatening to give it away here. Mills and Fernandez completely switch off and a simple ball over their heads sees Thomas in on the right, plays a low ball in towards the backpost and the defenders have to be bailed out by Steer.
82 mins 3-2 Posh
Jones has been elbowed in the face right in front of the linesman, ref is close too, just ignored.
Posh not getting much
79 mins 3-2 Posh
Bit of a nothing game at the moment.
Jones rolls the ball into the net but again, well offside. Happened plenty since he’s been on.
Cheltenham changes
Ibrahim Bakare and Timothee Dieng on
Stubbs and Kinsella off
74 mins 3-2 Posh
Sam Stubbs and Arkell Jude-Boyd into the book for two cynical challenges. They’ve flicked a switch and Posh are being kicked all over the pitch now.
Posh lead again. Jones races onto a pass from Lindgren, looks like he takes a heavy touch but he still gets to the ball, angle looks against him but he rolls it though the keeper’s legs.
RICKY JADE JONES
Adedokun off, Darragh Power on
66 mins 2-2
Yellow for Adedokun for tripping down Odoh as he ran onto a great through pass. Another appeal for a last man red but there probably was another man covering.
63 mins 2-2
Cheltenham are having a better spell. Posh’s attacking threat has dropped off.
59 mins 2-2
Could have been 3-2. Mothersille got to the ball first from a corner but his header is over close range.