Just like his manager, Burrows once again put Saturday’s 3-1 defeat away to Portsmouth down to a lack of ruthlessness.

Ricky-Jade Jones gave Posh the lead with an impressive curling effort after 20 minutes but wasted a further chance to double the lead minutes later and Kwame Poku was also left disappointed to not get on the scoresheet when he failed to connect with Joel Randall’s wicked cross to slot into an open net.

Burrows has called on his side to learn from their mistakes quickly, also hitting out at the soft goals Posh conceded.

Harrison Burrows applauds the Peterborough United fans at full-time. Photo: Joe Dent.

He said: “We started really well and were on top for the first 20 minutes but as soon as they got the goal, the game flipped upside down and they had the momentum and took control.

“The gaffer spoke about the atmosphere before the game and it was disappointing to let them go in at half time with the lead and with the crowd up. After our goal they were getting frustrated.

“We’ve only got ourselves to blame. We never should have got to 3-1 down because early on we had chances to go 3-0 up.

“It’s becoming a common theme after games that we’re saying we’ve created a lot of chances that should be goals and we’re getting frustrated.

“The goals we conceded have just come from our own mistakes which we need to learn quickly from.