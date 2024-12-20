Peterborough United v Walsall Vertu Trophy tie details revealed
Peterborough United will host League Two leaders Walsall in the last 16 of the Vertu Trophy on Tuesday, January 14 (7.45pm kick off).
Season ticket holders will be able to watch the game at a cheaper rate with seats held until 5pm on Friday 10th January. Tickets can be bought online at www.theposhtickets.com and fans should login and visit the reserved seats page to book their season ticket seats.
The GH Display Stand and the London Road End will be closed for this fixture. Posh outclassed Northampton Town in a last 32 tie on Tuesday, winning 3-0.
Tickets are priced between £1 and £15 depending on category and time of purchase.
