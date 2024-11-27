Peterborough United’s last-32 Vertu Trophy tie with Northampton Town will take place at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday, December 17 (7pm kick off).

Season ticket holders will be able to watch the game at a cheaper rate with seats held until 5pm on Friday, December 13. The GH Display Stand and the Weston Homes London Road End will be closed for the fixture. Posh won the EFL Trophy last season.

Prices:

Season ticket holders (in advance): Adults: £10, Seniors 65+ £8, Under 24 £5, Under 18: £1.

Posh celebrate their EFL Trophy success last season. Photo David Lowndes.

Non season ticket holders (in advance): Adults £12, Seniors 65+ £10, Under 24 £7, Under 18 £3.

Match day (all): Adult £15, Seniors 65+ £13, Under 24 £10, Under 18 £5.

Posh have a very limited number of tickets to sell for the League One local derby at Northampton Town on Monday, December 9. Posh started selling their allocation of 1,473 tickets under their priority points system on November 11 and they went on general sale on November 19.

A Posh spokesman said: “We have a handful of returns that we’re waiting on Northampton to resend back to us as they’ve been marked as a price class when they were bought. When we have these we’ll resell them. There are also five pairs of wheelchair/carer tickets still available.”

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports. Cobblers lost 2-1 at Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night and are now without a win in five League One games. They are 18th just three points above the relegation zone.