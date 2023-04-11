The match is expected to be a 13,500 sell-out as Ipswich have already sold their entire 3,756 allocation in the Deskgo Stand and the away fans’ portion of the main stand.

Over 10,000 tickets have already been sold in total so fans are advised to purchase tickets well in advance of the game to avoid disappointment. Tickets are on sale at www.theposhtickets.com and at the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.Because of the Ipswich sell out, there is now an embargo on home ticket sales which means you had to be on the club database before March 27, 2023 to be able to purchase tickets online.