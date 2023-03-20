News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
34 minutes ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
48 minutes ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
2 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
3 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
3 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US

Peterborough United v Derby County is now all-ticket match on Saturday

The big League One play-off match between Peterborough United and Derby County at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (March 25, 3pm) is now an all-ticket game.

By Alan Swann
Published 20th Mar 2023, 12:16 GMT- 1 min read
Posh are expecting a big crowd on Saturday when Derby County are the visitors. Photo: David Lowndes.
Posh are expecting a big crowd on Saturday when Derby County are the visitors. Photo: David Lowndes.
Posh are expecting a big crowd on Saturday when Derby County are the visitors. Photo: David Lowndes.

Tickets are on sale at www.theposhtickets.com and via the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

Derby are expected to sell out their entire allocation of just over 4,000 and will be accommodated in the Deskgo Stand as well as the away section of the Main North Stand.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The club would also encourage supporters to arrive early ahead of the game, particularly given that the Fair Meadow Car Park will be unavailable due to the Fair.

Supporters are advised to park away from the stadium, with pay and display car parks across the city centre.

Most Popular

Seventh-placed Posh are four points behind fifth-placed Derby in the League One table.

Derby CountyLeague OneTicketsSupporters