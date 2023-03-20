Posh are expecting a big crowd on Saturday when Derby County are the visitors. Photo: David Lowndes.

Tickets are on sale at www.theposhtickets.com and via the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

Derby are expected to sell out their entire allocation of just over 4,000 and will be accommodated in the Deskgo Stand as well as the away section of the Main North Stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club would also encourage supporters to arrive early ahead of the game, particularly given that the Fair Meadow Car Park will be unavailable due to the Fair.

Supporters are advised to park away from the stadium, with pay and display car parks across the city centre.