Peterborough United v Derby County is now all-ticket match on Saturday
The big League One play-off match between Peterborough United and Derby County at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (March 25, 3pm) is now an all-ticket game.
Tickets are on sale at www.theposhtickets.com and via the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.
Derby are expected to sell out their entire allocation of just over 4,000 and will be accommodated in the Deskgo Stand as well as the away section of the Main North Stand.
The club would also encourage supporters to arrive early ahead of the game, particularly given that the Fair Meadow Car Park will be unavailable due to the Fair.
Supporters are advised to park away from the stadium, with pay and display car parks across the city centre.
Seventh-placed Posh are four points behind fifth-placed Derby in the League One table.