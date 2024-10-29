Posh boss Darren Ferguson celebrates a 5-0 Posh win v Cambridge United at London Road last season. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough United’s ​local League One derby at home to Cambridge United on Saturday, November 9 is an all-ticket match.

Posh had sold over 10,000 tickets for the 3pm kick off late on Tuesday evening which includes Cambridge selling out their allocation of around 1,650 tickets.

Posh fans are able to purchase tickets in the GH Display Stand for this game. Cambridge fans will be accommodated in the away section of the main stand.

Season ticket holders can move to the GH Display Stand for the game. Further information is available from www.theposh.com.