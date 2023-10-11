Posh celebrate victory over Cambridge United at the Weston Homes Stadium last season. Photo: David Lowndes.

The derby is now also an all-ticket match and tickets are now on sale at www.theposhtickets.com and via the Weston Homes Stadium Ticket Office.

Almost 12 months ago Cambridge supporters were given all of the 2,250 seats in the DeskGo stand behind the goal for the first Football League derby between the clubs for over two decades.

For the match on Saturday, November 11 this season Cambridge fans will be seated in a corner of the Main Stand which houses 1,613 ticket holders. That’s a drop of 635 fans.

Posh chief executive Dawn Gore said: “It is important in this role to listen to supporters and in my short time in the position, it is clear that the fans would like the opportunity to watch a high-profile game from the Deskgo Stand to help create a fantastic atmosphere in the stadium and we believe this fixture is a good chance to do that.

“We would love to see a capacity crowd for this fixture, and we are looking forward to seeing our supporters behind both goals giving Darren Ferguson and his players the best opportunity of getting the result that we all want."

If supporters wish to move from their existing season ticket in the Weston Homes London Road End to the Deskgo Stand, that is possible to do for no extra charge either online at www.theposhtickets.com or via the Weston Homes Stadium Ticket Office.

The club have put an embargo on home tickets, which means only supporters currently on our database who have purchased tickets in the last five years will be able to buy tickets online. This is to prevent away fans attempting to purchase tickets in home areas. If you are a Posh fan and not currently registered, please contact the ticket office.

For this fixture, there will be a ‘dedicated singing section’ within the Deskgo Stand. Those that wish to occupy this area, please obtain your ticket in Block E3.

The derby day matchday experience last season was marred by poor behaviour with damage in the DeskGo stand requiring repair work costing thousands of pounds.