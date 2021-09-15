Peterborough United v Birmingham City is now an all-ticket match, and Posh fans can also buy tickets for the trip to Coventry
Peterborough United’s Championship clash with Birmingham City at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (September 18, 3pm) has been made all-ticket for home fans.
Birmingham sold out their allocation of just under 4,000 last week and Posh have acted to make sure only Posh fans can buy tickets for home areas of the ground.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.theposhtickets.com and in person at the Weston Homes Box Office, which is open from 9am until 5pm.
There is an embargo on new ticketing accounts (from September 6) being able to purchase tickets for this Saturday’s game to ensure only home supporters purchase tickets in the home areas.
If you are having issues signing up and purchasing tickets, please contact the Ticket Office on 01733 865674.
Posh are also selling tickets for the Championship trip to Coventry City on Friday, September 24 (7.45pm). Posh have received an initial allocation of 2,000 tickets priced at £25 for adults, £20 for senior citizens (60+), young adults aged between 18-21, NUS card holders and members of the armed forces and £15 for under 18s. There is no price increase on the day of the game.