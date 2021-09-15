Peterborough United v Birmingham City is now an all-ticket match, and Posh fans can also buy tickets for the trip to Coventry

Posh ticket information.

Birmingham sold out their allocation of just under 4,000 last week and Posh have acted to make sure only Posh fans can buy tickets for home areas of the ground.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.theposhtickets.com and in person at the Weston Homes Box Office, which is open from 9am until 5pm.

There is an embargo on new ticketing accounts (from September 6) being able to purchase tickets for this Saturday’s game to ensure only home supporters purchase tickets in the home areas.

If you are having issues signing up and purchasing tickets, please contact the Ticket Office on 01733 865674.