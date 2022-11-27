Ronnie Edwards was sent off against Bristol Rovers last Saturday. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh were without Ronnie Edwards for the 3-1 defeat at Shrewsbury on Saturday (November 26) after finding out on Thursday that the club’s appeal against his red card last Saturday (November 19) had been rejected.

Josh Knight came into the side as Edwards served a one-game suspension after being shown the red card by referee Peter Wright for a sliding challenge on Josh Coburn.

McCann had been confident that the club had sufficient evidence to overturn the decision but the FA committee felt differently.

McCann was left frustrated by the decision as well as how Saturday's defeat was handled by Simon Mather.

In particular, his inability to clamp down on a series of tactical fouls that saw Posh players being brought down in the second half.

He also complained about the decision to award a free kick and book Jeando Fuchs for a handball.

He said: “We lost the appeal, which was unfortunate because we thought we had some good evidence. which led to Shrewsbury’s second goal.

“It’s unfortunate, without going too deep into it, you have seen some of the standards of officiating, particularly today. There was just an accumulation of foul, after foul, after foul in the second half and then he only books someone in the 88th minute. Unfortunately, that’s just what we’re dealing with

