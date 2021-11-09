Peterborough United Under 23s play out 0-0 draw with high-flying Sheffield United

Josh Knight in action against Sheffield United Under 23s. Photo: Joe Dent.

In truth, Posh had the better chances and will be disappointed not to beat the Blades, who sit second in the standings, ahead of Posh in fourth.

With the international break leaving Posh with a free weekend on Saturday November 13), Matthew Etherington was able to deploy the services of first-team squad members Josh Knight, Kwame Poku, Joe Tomlinson and Will Blackmore alongside of his usual young guns.

The first half passed by without many chances of note but Posh did come the closest thanks to a Knight header at the backpost from a corner after being picked put well by Tomlinson. Dewhurst in the Blades’ goal had to save well down low. Tomlinson then whipped in another dangerous ball moments later, the summer signing was taking corners with both his left and right foor and causing problems doing so.

The visitors also struggled to deal with the running of Posh’s side players and they cam close against just before the end of the half after an adventurous run from Emmanuel Fernandez found Mensah, who flashed a shot across the face of the goal.

Posh brought on reinforcements Harry Thomas and Kobe Chong early in the second half and the pair helped Posh begin the second half on the front foot. Oluwabori saw a shot go just over before Sheffield United struck the post. Moments after making a lung-busting run to set up a chance for Gyamfi, Knight tripped Hassan Ayari on the edge of the box to give away a free-kick. From the resulting kick, Ayari took it himself and smashed his effort off the outside of the post.

The visitors also found themselves presented with a chance to knick it and the death both Knight and Fernandez were alive to block the goalbound efforts of Angelo Cappello and captain Andre Brookes.

Posh had their chance to steal it moments later but Kobe Chong hit a weak effort right at the keeper when in space at the edge of the box.

Posh: Will Blackmore, Ben Mensah (Harry Thomas 62), Emmanuel Fernandez, Charlie O’Connell, Josh Knight, Andrew Oluwabori, Luke Harris (Kobe Chong 62), Johnson Gyamfi (Lewis Darlington 69), Kwame Poku