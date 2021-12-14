Peterborough United Under 23s edged out in seven-goal thriller

Kai Corbett scored a stunning free-kick. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh were up against it from the start when Hull named a side that included first-team regulars such as Andy Cannon, Matt Smith, Tyler Smith, ex-Posh target Randell Williams and ex-Posh man George Moncur.

The match was played at York City’s new, York Community Stadium Leisure Complex and the home side had the lead in the sixth minute through Matt Smith’s low effort.

Posh hit back only two minutes later through, recent signing from Kings Lynn. Joe Taylor, who fired in a low effort of his own.

The second Smith, this time Tyler, had Hull back in-front before the 20-minute mark, only for Posh to come back fighting again.

Kai Corbett joined his fellow recent arrival on the scoresheet with a stunning free-kick, which made its way in off the underside of the bar.

Posh were unlucky to trail at the break after making the home ‘keeper pull off a number of saves but Willaims hit the young Posh side with a sucker punch right on the whistle.

The lead went out to 4-2 after the break when Tyler Smith picked up the pieces of goal line clearance from Oscar Tonge and fired home.

Posh still weren’t done though and reduced the arrears once again when Taylor grabbed his second of the night; finishing well when put in one-on-one by Roddy McGlinchey in the 63rd minute.

Corbett saw a header saved and was then denied twice in quick succession as Posh tried but just failed to find a third equaliser of the match.

They remain fifth out of eight in Group A of the U23 Professional Development League 2; one point off Barnsely with a game in hand.

Fans can watch the team in action at the Weston Homes Stadium on Friday (December 17) as they host Everton in the Premier League Cup.

Admission is free for season ticket holders, if not it is £3 for adults and £1 for concessions.

Posh: Blackmore, Tonge, Bojang, O’Connell, Fernandez, Chong, Harris, Barker, Gyamfi, J.Taylor, Corbett.