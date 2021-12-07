Peterborough United under 23s concede three goals to a 10-man Coventry side after early Corbett strike

Kai Corbett (left).

Posh led after just 11 minutes thanks a terrific strike into the top corner from Kai Corbett and when the same player was bought down 10 minutes later by Josh Pask when clean through on goal the inevitable red card made the visitors hot favourites for victory.

But they couldn’t take advantage of the extra man or a strong backwind for the rest of the half. Corbett’s deflected shot that flashed over the crossbar after fine work from strike partner Joe Taylor was the closest Posh came to a second goal.

Idris Kanu fired narrowly wide early in the second half, before Jodi Jones took control for the hosts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He equalised with a lovely strike from the edge of the penalty area and then scored again, although this shot was deflected home off Posh defender Emmanuel Fernandes.

The game was halted briefly by a hailstorm and Josh Eccles added a third Coventry goal soon after the re-start.