Harley Mills in action. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh took the lead midway through the first-half, but were 2-1 behind at the break and conceded a third goal 20 minutes from time.

Posh started brightly with attacking midfielder Donay O’Brien-Brady twice curling just wide of a post, but ‘keeper Jake West was also kept busy during a lively first quarter.

Posh took the lead on 28 minutes with the goalscorer possibly to be determined by a dubious goals panel! Pemi Aderoju’s shot rebounded to Harley Mills, whose strike at goal was on target, but appeared to be diverted home by one of three Posh trialists.

But the young Blades turned the game on its head with two goals in the final five minutes of the first half as Louis Marsh struck from the edge of the area before he also converted superbly from a 25-yard free kick.

The home side took advantage of a defensive slip to put the game to bed although another trialist did force a fine save from the Blades ‘keeper late on.

The Posh starting line-up didn’t include right-back Vontae Campbell-Daley.