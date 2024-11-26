A first competitive Peterborough United appearance for an expensive summer recruit was delayed again.

Left-back Rio Adebisi, a £500k capture from Crewe Alexandra, was expected to play for Posh Under 21s in a Professional Development League game at Brentford B on Tuesday, but he was not been named in the matchday squad.

It was also anticipated the 24 year-old would play in last week’s Under 21 win over Sheffield United, but he was held back. Adebisi underwent knee surgery in August.

Harley Mills started the match at left-back and scored a goal from the penalty spot, but a strong Brentford side went on to win 2-1. Posh had won their previous three matches, but the home side’s club record £33 million signing Igor Thiago was pitched against them today. The Brazilian forward, who moved to West London from Belgian club Bruges, is on his way back following knee surgery.

Posh started the game brightly with striker David Kamara twice going close to opening the scoring, while defender Lucca Mendonca shot wide after surprisingly finding himself through on goal following a Kamara pass. Patryk Sykut also failed to make the most of a decent opportunity before Brentford started to show their strength.

Posh goalkeeper Bastian Smith made a good save and centre-back Justin Osagie delivered a tremendous tackle before ‘The Bees’ opened the scoring a minute before the break. Thiago’s classy backheel created the opportunity for Ryan Trevitt and he accepted it. Osagie’s brave block stopped Trevitt scoring again on the gour mark.

Posh levelled on 74 minutes when Mills was upended in the penalty area before stroking the spot-kick into the corner of the net, but Brentford were back in front two minutes later courtesy of a terrific set-piece strike from Trevitt. Mils almost replied in kind two minutes into added time, but was thwarted by a fingertip save.

Posh: Smith, Mendonca, Mills, Osagie, Rose, Young (sub Fox, 65 mins), Campbell, Chandunga (sub Fitzpatrick, 80 mins), Sykut, Davies (sub Claxton, 89 mins), Kamara. Unused subs: Sakalas, Unwin.